California police say a toddler is recovering in hospital after a stranger walked up to him at a park and put methamphetamine in his mouth.

Abc7 News reports that Sayyadina Thomas approached the 2-year-old boy and his carer at People's Park in Berkeley, California, around 3:30 p.m Monday.

Police were called and the 36-year-old suspect was taken into custody for a psychiatric evaluation.

While travelling to the holding facility, the woman told paramedics she'd given the child methamphetamine.

The nanny claimed she had checked the child's mouth and hadn't found anything suspicious.

Hospital staff later confirmed the dosing.

The suspect has been charged with attempted murder.