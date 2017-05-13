Lost wedding ring found on Orkney beach months after being lost

For months Paul Higson had given up all hope of finding his lost wedding ring - then his wife found it under a rock on a beach in Orkney.

Mr Higson, 60, is an environmental consultant who works all over Orkney had no idea where the ring was, or even how he lost it in the first place.

A keen birdwatcher and beachcomber, the ring could have been anywhere.

Then walking on the Sands of Wright beach Mr Higson's wife, Jan, noticed a sparkling object beneath a rock while the couple were walking their dogs.

"I originally thought it was a washer or something like that but I bent down and moved one of the stones because it was wedged under one of the stones and pulled it out and it was Paul's wedding ring," she told BBC Scotland.

Mr Higson could not believe the find. "I was quite stunned, to be honest, because I thought Jan was joking.

"She showed me the ring and it just fitted straight back on my finger again.

"When you've worn it as long as I have you just know. It fitted perfectly. It was the ring," he added.

"For Jan to just to look down and see it was a million-to-one chance really."

