US firefighter saves 4-year-old girl in dramatic fall out of moving bus in Harrison, Arkansas

A volunteer firefighter saved a little girl after she took a violent tumble out of the back of a moving bus.

The entire incident was caught on his dashboard camera.

Ryan Ciampoli was driving down Highway 65 in Harrison, Arkansas, in the United States when the back door of a bus flung open, Fox2now reported. A 4-year-old girl was hanging on the door, before tumbling out.

She fell onto the hard road and lay there in a crumpled heap while the bus carried on.

Ciampoli stopped just in time and approached the girl to check her vitals and carry her off the road.

"It blew my mind, it was like I wasn't even seeing what I was seeing," he told Fox2now.

"Obviously you want to leave her there, if she's not in danger, but obviously we're in the middle of a state highway, so I couldn't leave her just laying there."

Ciampoli said she was unconscious at first but began to wake up when he approached her.

"Then the shock kicked in in her little body and she started kicking and screaming and "where's my mommy?" And things like that, stuff like that is really heartbreaking."

Fox2news reported that the girl has a broken jaw and will need surgery, but is expected to be okay.

- NZ Herald