San Francisco 49ers wide receiver Marquise Goodwin helped his team win their first NFL game of 2017 just hours after his wife lost their son during complications in her pregnancy.

Goodwin scored a touchdown as the 49ers beat the New York Giants 31-21.

He then celebrated by blowing a kiss to the sky and appeared to offer a prayer before being joined by his teammates.

Video of the play and celebration was tweeted by the 49ers.

Advertisement

C.J. going DEEP to @flashg88dwin for the TD! 83 yards to the 🏡 #NYGvsSF pic.twitter.com/snZKzSwVJB — San Francisco 49ers (@49ers) November 12, 2017

The wide receiver caught a pass from quarterback CJ Beathard for an 83-yard touchdown during the first half at the MetLife Stadium.

Following the game, Goodwin posted on his Instagram account that he and wife Morgan's son died due to complications during the pregnancy.

"I just wanna thank those who've genuinely prayed for @morganakamomo & myself throughout this pregnancy.

"Unfortunately we lost our baby boy due to some complications, and had to prematurely deliver him early this morning around 4am.

"Although we are hurt, I am grateful for the experience and grateful that God blessed me with a wife as courageous and resilient as Morgan.



"The pain (physically, mentally, & emotionally) that she has endured is unbelievable. Please Pray for the Goodwin family," Goodwin wrote in the touching post.

He filed a moving photo of him touching hands with his baby son.

Goodwin's touching Instagram post. Goodwin's touching Instagram post.

Morgan also wrote about the devastating experience of losing her first-born son on Facebook.



"This whole week has taken an emotional toll on my husband and I, struggling to keep our healthy baby safe in my womb. However, God had other plans for us.

"Today, I had to deliver my baby boy early this morning due to preterm labour. Despite our loss, my hubby kept grinding, scored his son a touchdown & got our first "W" of the season. He had a wonderful game today.

"I️ appreciate everyone who kept us in their prayers and constantly checked in on us. This was truly and an amazing experience and it was also a tragic experience. But that's okay because we won't stop fighting and we won't give up on what God has in store for us.

"It's just important for us to remember that things happen for a reason, even though we may question ourselves 'why us.' Our faith is strong. I just ask that you let us mourn in peace and ask that you not try and call/blow our phone up," she wrote.

It's unclear how far along Morgan was.

The couple announced they were pregnant in September and said the baby was due in 2018.

Goodwin and his wife were married last year. This would have been their first child together.

In addition to football, Goodwin is also a former track athlete who competed for Team USA in the long jump at the 2012 Olympics.

His wife is also a former track athlete, who specialized in the 100-meter hurdles.

They met while attending the University of Texas at Austin.