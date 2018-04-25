Enjoy the sun while it lasts because a storm is coming, and nowhere will be dry after it's done.

Fine, sunny weather over much of the country today will be battered out of the way by a front brewing in the Tasman Sea, MetService meteorologist Micky Malivuk said.

It will hit the South Island first tomorrow afternoon, bringing heavy rain and strong winds, hitting the West Coast hardest.

A low is then expected to develop and bang head-on into the North Island late Friday night, and into Saturday, from the northwest.

Unsettled times ahead 🌧️



Moisture from 3 separate disturbances is expected to come together to cause rainy conditions across New Zealand from Friday through the weekend.



Enjoy the tranquil conditions while they last! 🌥️ pic.twitter.com/pwauptZu2g — NIWA Weather (@NiwaWeather) April 24, 2018

It will be quite different to the southerly storm of two weeks ago, which brought gusts of 213km/h at Manukau Heads, Malivuk said.

"This one will be more tropical, heavier air. However, rain and winds could reach warning levels from Northland to Waikato and Coromandel Peninsula," Malivuk said.

This equates to the possibility of more than 50-100mm of rain falling in places over 24 hours and wind gusts of more than 110km/h.

MetService was yet to issue weather watches or warnings related to this system, however it would likely do so later today, Malivuk said.

High pressure holds on - for now. Apart from a few fronts in the far south the weather for today and tomorrow is calm and settled. That all changes for the weekend! See https://t.co/ePtVj8cXwp for details. ^TA pic.twitter.com/N3Y5HNiXrL — MetService (@MetService) April 25, 2018

On Saturday and Sunday heavy rain is expected in Northland, Auckland, Coromandel Peninsula, Bay of Plenty, Rotorua, Taupo and northern Gisborne.

It may also get heavy in northern Westland, Buller, Nelson, Marlborough, Canterbury and eastern Otago.

Winds could reach severe gale level over much of the North Island during the weekend, and in Nelson, Buller and northern Westland in the south.

Tasman turning busy 🌬️



In this wind animation, focus on:



-The lack of wind on Thu-Fri! Enjoy 1-2 more days of ⛅



-The southerly in the West Coast on Fri 💨



-The southerly in the east of the South Island on Sat 🏔️



-Swirling low pressure in the upper North Island on Sat 💨 pic.twitter.com/I6OT7aGBYJ — NIWA Weather (@NiwaWeather) April 25, 2018

From Sunday to Monday, heavy rain is possible about Gisborne, Hawke's Bay, Wairarapa, and Wellington.

A ridge is likely to form over the South Island on Sunday bringing more settled weather, but the low will persist in the North Island.

Today though, is time to make the most of the good weather.

"Today is very much calm before the storm," Malivuk said.

"Fine and sunny weather with light winds is forecast over most of the country today, with just a few showers in south Westland and periods of rain in Fiordland."

Tomorrow's maximum temperatures - about right for an autumnal day. It will feel warmer in the sun, of which there will be plenty! https://t.co/Yjbq0jfCz1

^TA pic.twitter.com/FuWmZb9G8b — MetService (@MetService) April 25, 2018

Auckland is forecast to hit 20C, with clear skies and light winds for most of the day - a similar story over most of the North Island.

The South Island is even joining the fine weather party today, and Christchurch tops the main centres on 20C with light winds. Nelson and Dunedin are also in for mild, fine weather today.

From dry to wet. Compare the expected daily rainfall for tomorrow to what is expected at the weekend. Note that there is reasonable uncertainty in the models still regarding the weekend, and the location of the heaviest falls may vary from here. https://t.co/Yjbq0jfCz1 ^TA pic.twitter.com/XoYMJ64bOP — MetService (@MetService) April 25, 2018

After the wet and windy weekend, Tuesday is forecast to settle down in the North Island.

"That ridge will remain over the South Island, and remnants of the low will hang around into next week around the North Island," Malivuk said.

"But the weather should settle down through the week with reasonably fine weather forecast."

Today's weather

Whangarei

Fine and mostly sunny. Light winds. 20C high, 13C overnight.

Auckland Fine apart from some low cloud or fog this morning. Light winds. 20C high, 12C overnight.

Hamilton Fine apart from some low cloud or fog this morning. Light winds. 19C high, 8C overnight.

Tauranga Fine. Light winds. 20C high, 11C overnight.

New Plymouth Fine apart from some cloud this morning and tonight. Light winds. 18C high, 11C overnight.

Napier Fine and sunny with light winds. 20C high, 6C overnight.

Wellington​ Fine then some evening cloud. Northerlies. 18C high, 12C overnight.

Nelson​ Fine with light winds. 19C high, 8C overnight.

Christchurch​ Fine, a little high cloud from afternoon. Northeasterlies. 20C high, 7C overnight.

Dunedin​ Fine with occasional high cloud. Northeasterlies. 18C high, 11C overnight.