Police are looking for a man who last night was armed with a knife and struggled with a woman.

The aggravated burglary was in the South Island town of Waikaia.

Police said about 9.15pm a man armed with a knife entered a Blaydon St property.

"He struggled with a woman living at the address and demanded access to a gun safe."

He is described as about 30 years old, 1.8m (5'11), with short dark hair and prominent cheekbones.

The man was wearing a black hoodie, black CCC Canterbury pants and black DC shoes.

Police are also investigating an incident where a man was disturbed in the garage of the same property at about 11pm the previous night.

Anyone with information on either incident is urged to contact Chris Lucy at Gore Police at 03 203 9300.