A woman has been found dead in a Christchurch house.

Police were called to a residential address on Fletcher Place, Upper Riccarton, at 2.10am and the area was cordoned from that time onwards.



Detective Senior Sergeant Mark Worner, Christchurch CIB, said police were currently still at the scene where a woman was found dead in the early hours of this morning.



"CIB are investigating to establish what has occurred and a post mortem will take place this afternoon.

"There are scene guards in place, and the scene examination will continue today."