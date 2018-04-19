The elite cyclist who is in an induced coma after colliding with a car is "into repair mode" and has had his jaw operated on.

Alexander Ray was taken to Auckland Hospital Wednesday morning in a critical condition. The incident occurred on the intersection of Morningside Drive and New North Rd.

Lifelong friend and fellow high-performance cyclist Roman van Uden said they had just received the results of the 27-year-old's MRI scan.

"They didn't show any spinal cord or nerve damage but there's still a couple of spinal fractures."

Van Uden said Ray's anaesthetic had been reduced and he was showing some signs of responses, lifting mainly his left arm but also responding on the right.

Doctors were looking at a 48-hour observation period before deciding if another MRI on the brain was necessary, he said.

"His only upcoming procedure is to clean a gash on his left index finger which is broken and looking infected."

Van Uden said Ray's initial brain swelling from Wednesday wasn't getting worse, and he got the impression he was "into repair mode and not going backwards".

"They're not worried about him dying."

Ray's surgery to fix his jaw, which had dislocated at the skull and fractured at the chin, went well, van Uden said.

"His jaw's in place… I'm not sure about other surgeries at this stage, but he's got an eye socket to repair, and there's a lot of stuff they're just going to leave to heal itself like his shoulder blade."

The operation on his jaw would improve his airway for future operations and help with facial reconstruction.

He remained on a ventilator with a collapsed lung, and some blood and fluid was still being drained from it.

Ray's parents were trying not to spend too much time at the hospital so they weren't overwhelmed, van Uden said.

"They'll be up there a couple of hours every 12 hours... We've had a few close friends through, and I think it helps his friends.

"They're feeling quite helpless and when they don't know what's going on, it's tough for them too."

Ray's mother Tracey Ray said the Serious Crash Unit had spoken to them today.

"The driver was on the scene, very upset, as anyone would be. No matter who was at fault, we're well aware that cyclists in the dark, even if they're fully lit up, are hard to see.

"No matter the outcome, there's no animosity there."

Tracey Ray said they had been overwhelmed with support offered to the family. There had been flowers delivered to the hospital from America, the UK and across New Zealand.

She was confident her son would wake up - but they didn't know what state his brain would be in.

Tracey Ray is somewhat "inured" or accustomed to seeing her son battle the odds. Only 18 months ago Ray had been in the intensive care unit battling the life threatening disease Leptospirosis.

Police said they were appealing for witnesses to the crash, and the investigation was continuing.

Anyone with any information is asked contact Constable Colin Nuttall on 09 481 0773