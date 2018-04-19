Auckland Mayor Phil Goff is not letting his recovery from a heart attack get in the way of promoting a regional fuel tax of 11.5 cents a litre.

The mayor, who underwent two operations last Saturday, issued a press release today saying a majority of Aucklanders support the tax, due to come into force in July.

He said a Colmar Brunton poll of just under 4000 people showed 52 per cent support the regional fuel tax, with 43 per cent opposed.

The poll closely mirrors a previous announcement by the mayor last month that showed 50 per cent support for the tax and 41 per cent opposed it at the halfway point of public submissions on the council's 10-year budget.

Two weeks ago, the Government announced it was increasing fuel taxes over the next three years to fund its own transport plans. When combined with the regional fuel tax, Auckland drivers face paying 25c a litre more at the pump after three years.

Today, Goff said the Colmar Brunton poll "shows a surprisingly strong level of support for the regional fuel tax when polls of this sort normally show opposition to paying more for any service".



"It clearly reflects an understanding by Aucklanders that we need ourselves to invest more in our transport network to deal with a rapidly increasing population and level of traffic on our roads.



"Without this investment we will not stop congestion getting much worse to the point of our city becoming gridlocked," Goff said.

Aucklanders are facing higher fuel taxes that will increase the pump price by 25c over three years. Photo / Duncan Brown

The tax is expected to raise about $150m a year, or a net $90m when an interim transport levy raising $60m a year expires in July.

The regional fuel tax is key to Goff increasing spending on transport when commuters are being told to brace for longer trips to work and congestion-busting benefits from the Waterview tunnel could be short-lived.

The governing body of the Auckland Council today approved a submission on legislation for the regional fuel tax, which the Government plans to pass into law before July.

Details on how the revenue from the tax will be allocated are due to be released next week. It is expected to boost spending for road safety, several bus projects and walking and cycling.