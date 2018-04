A crash on Auckland's Southern Motorway caused delays by blocking a northbound lane near the city centre.

The Transport Agency said the left northbound lane was blocked just after the Wellesley St/Port exit after the crash at 1.45pm.

Motorists were warned expect delays in the area. The vehicles were cleared by 1.55pm.

FINAL UPDATE 1.55PM

The crash has been cleared. ^MF https://t.co/VMdQZpqTHt — NZTA Akld & Nthlnd (@NZTAAkl) April 16, 2018