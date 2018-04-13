An Auckland man's beloved Aston Martin was flooded after getting stuck in a pool of water under a motorway bridge.

Hugh Caughley, 66, left Newmarket about 6am to go and play golf at Middlemore, and saw Otahuhu's Trenwith St was a bit flooded, but assumed it would be fine to drive through.

A great splash told Caughley the water was a lot deeper it appeared in the dark.

"It was a bit scary, but just incredibly annoying… I never usually drive that way to golf, I often use the Waterview Tunnel."

Advertisement

He said immediately his car stopped, and there were "a lot of funny noises and lights flashing".

A woman in another vehicle called emergency services when she spotted Caughley - and another a car who managed to get stuck travelling the opposite direction - in trouble.

"The fire brigade were amazing. They pumped out the road and road repairs came and unblocked the drains."

Caughley was stuck in his 2012 Aston Martin for about 90 minutes while the fire brigade cleared the water.

Water seeped through the doors and he said he could feel it on it his bottom.

"It would have been knee-deep, about 18 inches."

He said it was unlucky, but "these things happened".

The Newmarket resident said his car, bought in Auckland, was his pride and joy.

It was taken to a tow yard and will be assessed for damage on Monday by his insurance company.

"There's no damage you can see externally, no panel damage, it looks just as it always did but internally it's the carpets and electronics."

Northern Fire communications spokesman Murray Bannister said the two cars got trapped at Trenwith St, which runs under the Southern Motorway, in Otahuhu, about 7am.

Bannister said there was no threat to life or limb.

A police spokeswoman said the water was cleared around the vehicles with a pump about 8.30am and tow trucks had been called.

She said with the wet weather in the upper North Island, police would ask motorists to take extra care in the conditions.

"If you do have to drive, please keep your speed down, and maintain a safe following distance.

"Take note of any road closures and cordons, and avoid travelling through any flooded areas. Sudden downpours can cause surface flooding in an instant, so ensure you exercise caution and pay attention to your surroundings."