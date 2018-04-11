Up to 55,000 Aucklanders have woken up to one of the coldest mornings of the year after more than 24 hours without power.

MetService meteorologist Stephen Glassey said it got down to 7.5C at 5.30am, and could drop further by dawn.

This morning lines company Vector said about 55,000 Auckland homes and businesses were still without power, down from 79,000 last night, and may not have the lights back on for three days.

Vector was aware of nearly 400 outages throughout Auckland, after its network was extensively damaged in Tuesday night's ferocious storm. Hurricane-force winds reached 140km/h in the city and peaked at 213km/h at Manukau Heads.

Advertisement

At the storm's peak 182,000 properties were without power.

The weather is forecast to clear for Auckland through the day, but the abrupt end to summery conditions will continue as another "fast-moving front" arrives in the South Island this morning.

Another front moves rapidly up New Zealand tomorrow, bringing a few thunderstorms and a short, sharp spell of strong winds. A watch has been issued for Auckland and Northland tomorrow evening https://t.co/bcFLKYmqju ^TA pic.twitter.com/1LbfZPue3d — MetService (@MetService) April 11, 2018

It will dump heavy rain there before making its way into the North Island by this evening.

"There is a possibility of thunderstorms, strong winds and heavy rain for parts of the North Island, in particular western areas including Northland, Auckland and Waikato."

A wind watch is in place for Northland, Auckland including Great Barrier Island, Waikato and the Coromandel Peninsula, from 9pm to 3am, when westerly winds may rise to a severe gale.

It was a wintry night across the country.

The coldest areas at 5.30am were Nelson Lakes at -4.8C and Tekapo at -4C.

In the main centres Dunedin Airport was sitting at -1.6C, Timaru and Blenheim -1C, and

Taupo -0.5C.

As the storm that battered Auckland moved east yesterday it was on an easing trend, and weather was much less extreme overnight.

"There has been some heavy showers and hail, but generally it has been on an easing trend," Glassey said.

Snow fell in in Te Urewera on the ridges around Lake Waikaremoana.

Missed that on the forecast - it's snowing in Te Urewera. This is all we can see of Ngamoko Posted by Waikaremoana Holiday Park on Tuesday, 10 April 2018

A few scattered showers linger in Northland, Wellington, Wairarapa and Gisborne, but should clear through the morning.

The front moving over the country today will be quite brief, and will be gone by tomorrow.

"We will just be left with a southwesterly flow," Glassey said.

"It is looking like some isolated showers tomorrow in western areas.

"In the weekend the upper North Island looks like there might be some patchy rain, but the rest of the country will be under ridge of high pressure with mostly fine weather."

That won't last long either - another front and bout of rain is coming into west of the South Island on Sunday.

A ridge moves over the South Island and lower North Island during Friday and Saturday.

However, during this time, a front is expected move south over the upper North Island bringing rain and a moderate risk of rain reaching warning levels about Northland and parts of Auckland north of Orewa. On Sunday, this front weakens and continues southeastward.

From Sunday to Monday, a series of fronts pass over the country, with northwesterlies strengthening over the South Island on Monday.

There is a moderate risk that rain will approach warning amounts about Fiordland, Westland and Buller during Sunday and Monday, and about the Tararua Range on Monday, with a low risk about Taranaki, the central North Island high country and eastern Bay of Plenty Ranges on Monday.

There is a low risk northwesterly gales could approach severe gale for a time about Fiordland and Southland on Monday.



Today's weather

• Whangarei

Cloudy periods. Rain from evening, possibly heavy. Southerly turning gusty westerly. 19C high, 14C overnight.

• Auckland

Fine spells and chance morning shower. Rain from evening, possibly heavy. Westerlies, becoming strong and gusty this evening. 18C high, 14C overnight.

• Hamilton

Fine at first. Cloud increasing afternoon, then evening rain with possible heavy falls. Westerlies developing morning. 17C high, 11C overnight.

• Tauranga

Fine at first. Cloud increasing afternoon, then showers from evening. Southerlies turn westerly. 18C high, 12C overnight.

• New Plymouth

Cloud increasing. Rain developing afternoon, clearing tonight. Southerlies turning westerly morning, strong at night. 17C high, 12C overnight.

• Napier

Fine at first. Cloud increasing afternoon, then a few showers from evening. Southwesterlies, turning northwest evening. 18C high, 9C overnight.

• Wellington​

Partly cloudy. Showers developing afternoon. Northerly, changing southerly tonight. 14C high, 9C overnight.

• Nelson​

Cloud increasing, and occasional rain from afternoon. Northerly changing southwest evening. 14C high, 7C overnight.

• Christchurch​

Early frosts then cloud increasing. Occasional rain from afternoon. Northerly changing strong southwest evening. 12C high, 4C overnight.

• Dunedin​

​Occasional rain developing morning, and northerlies changing brisk southwesterly afternoon. 9C high, 6C overnight.