A trio have appeared in court on charges including aggravated burglary and kidnapping following a shooting in Dannevirke on Friday.

About 11am police were called to Dannevirke's Hunter St where a man had been shot in the arm. He was taken to Palmerston North by ambulance with moderate, non-life-threatening injuries.

A white station wagon was seen leaving the property after the shooting. Police and the Armed Offenders Squad descended on a property in Woodville, 30km away, and staked out a home on the corner of Richardson and Ferguson Sts for several hours.

Around 2pm police said they had arrested two people, however later said three people were to appear in Palmerston North District Court on Saturday in relation to the incident.

A 63-year-old man, 20-year-old man and 48-year-old woman were charged with aggravated burglary and kidnapping.

Police said the 63-year-old had also been charged with unlawful possession of a firearm.

Yesterday a police spokeswoman said the three people were next due to appear in Dannevirke District Court on February 14.

Residents said the older man had been a longtime resident of the home staked out , and that the woman also charged was a relation of his.

As the matter is before the courts police said there were no further details they could provide about the relationship between the victim and offenders, or what led to the shooting.

The man who had been shot, aged in his 50s, had received a moderate injury in the arm. He was discharged from Palmerston North Hospital at the weekend, a Mid Central District Health Board spokesman said.

Kidnapping carries a maximum penalty of 14 years' imprisonment. The maximum penalty for aggravated burglary is also 14 years' imprisonment.

Unlawful possession of a firearm carries a maximum penalty of three years' imprisonment or a $4000 fine.

Police were not seeking anyone else in relation to the incident.