Traffic was down to one lane in Tauranga thsi morning after a car crashed into a barrier on State Highway 2.

A police media spokeswoman said police were called to Takitimu Drive just before 6am after a car crashed into the barrier on the north-bound lane just after the Waihi Rd on-ramp.

The spokeswoman said one lane was blocked following the crash and a tow truck had been called to the scene.

She said one person hurt their back during the accident and the St John Ambulance was also called to the scene.

