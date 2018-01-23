Recent rain will be a boost to cannabis growers in Northland following a hot summer spell and police are urging the public to report any suspicious behaviour over the next few weeks as crops start to mature.

Head of Northland Police Organised Crime Squad Detective Sergeant Shane Pilmer said cannabis growers would be thankful for the water on their illegal crops but there would still be plenty of action around plots across the region.

He urged the public not to turn a blind eye as cannabis growing and its consumption had a harmful effect on everyone in the community, from the damage to young people through to associated crimes.

Mr Pilmer said with the recent rain there was no reason why it would not be a bumper growing season and already last November police had discovered a plot of 350, 1m-high cannabis plants in a Far North forestry block.

Northland regularly tops the country for the most cannabis plants destroyed during the annual police blitz on the drug.

Last cannabis growing season Northland police destroyed 34,428 plants, made 47 arrests and recovered $33,000 of stolen property and vehicles.

Mr Pilmer said growers also opted to go indoors to have greater control over their crops.

However, sometimes it proved to be dangerous with people trying to bypass the legal power meters.

In Moerewa last week a fire was allegedly sparked by an indoor cannabis growing operation. Smoke was pouring from the upper floor of the two-storey home.

The blaze was quickly extinguished but the house was badly smoke damaged. No one was inside at the time, though people were in a sleepout on the same property.

A woman was charged and was scheduled to appear in the Kaikohe District Court.

Information can be left anonymously on a Crimestoppers tip-off line — 0800 555 111.