A child was fighting for life after being hit by a vehicle in a driveway in Takapau last night.

A police spokesperson said emergency services were called to the address on Aorangi Rd at about 7.15pm.

The female child, understood to be just under 2-years-old, was taken to Hawke's Bay Hospital in Hastings by St John ambulance, they said.

She remained in a critical condition in the intensive care unit and was flown to Starship Hospital in Auckland this morning.

A Starship spokesperson said the patient was still in the process of being transferred and no further updates were available.

The police spokesperson said they had spoken to witnesses and were not seeking anyone else in relation to the incident.