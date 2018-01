An elderly woman is dead after being pulled from the a pool in Pauanui.

She was found unresponsive in a pool on Vista Paku.

St John attended the water incident around 3.30pm. Emergency services attempted to revive her but were unsuccessful.

The death will be referred to the Coroner.

Advertisement

10/01/18: Water incident in Pauanui. 1 patient. No transport. https://t.co/5NsregAcOs — St John (@StJohnAlerts) January 10, 2018

Pauanui is a popular holiday destination with its 750 person population swelling to 15,000 over summer.