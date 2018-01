A driver has serious injuries after their car hit a tree in Dunedin early on Sunday morning.

Emergency services were called to a serious crash on Princes St, Dunedin at 4.10am, police said.

The car hit a tree and no other cars were involved.

Princes St is closed between Andersons Bay Rd and Grosvenor Tce and

is likely to remain so until at least midday, police said.

Advertisement

The Serious Crash Unit was on its way by about 6.30am.