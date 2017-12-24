Christmas Day has dawned fine in the north and promises sunshine to much of the country except the far south.

Aucklanders are waking to still clear morning with the good weather not expected to pack up until later today.

Many parts of the country will enjoy a similar fine day interrupted with isolated showers especially in central and western areas.

"Auckland should be pretty good for most of the day, with long fine spells and a few showers at night," said a MetService spokesman.

"Wellington should miss most of the wet weather with a few showers and some clouds," he said.

Further south Canterbury was in for a hot day with temperatures expected to soar near 30C before the rain arrived later in the day.

However, it would be soggy day for southern regions as a frontal system swept up the island.

Fiordland is now under a heavy rain warning and a severe thunderstorm watch.

Southland, West Coast, and Otago were likely to see rain early on as the front moved up the country with rain falling in Canterbury and Marlborough this evening.

Te Anau and Gore were expected to reach just 18C today as the front moved through before lunch.