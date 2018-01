Flooding has blocked two lanes on Auckland's Northern Motorway.

The New Zealand Transport agency said the southbound lanes near Esmonde Rd were closed.

"Delays are back to Northcote Rd. Please avoid the area and consider using SH16/SH18."

SH1 - NTHN MWY, SOUTHBOUND - FLOODING - 10:00AM



Due to flooding two lanes are blocked on the Northern Motorway southbound after Esmonde Rd. Delays are back to Northcote Rd. Please avoid the area and consider using SH16/SH18. ^LC pic.twitter.com/WR15U4dnGi — NZTA Akld & Nthlnd (@NZTAAkl) January 4, 2018

Police advised motorists to avoid the area.

Advertisement

"There is some surface flooding across the road from the Esmonde Road on-ramp southbound towards the bridge.

"Please use alternate routes or avoid travelling if possible."