Queen's Birthday holiday traffic chaos in Auckland, Wellington

Poor weather and multiple crashes on motorways around Auckland and Wellington are causing headaches for holidaymakers trying to escape the cities for the long weekend by adding to existing delays.

A crash on State Highway 58 near Judgeford which was blocking the westbound lane near the intersection with Mulhern Rd is now clear but NZTA says motorists should expect delays due to "significant" congestion in both directions.

One person in one of the vehicles involved has moderate injuries and another has minor injuries, a police spokeswoman said.

A lane on the South Western motorway at Walmsley Rd was partially blocked after a car and truck collision about 5.30pm.

The vehicles have now been moved off the road but NZTA said motorist should expect delays as traffic from Auckland Airport eases.

A serious crash was blocking lanes this afternoon on Royal Rd in Massey just before an onramp to the Northwestern Motorway causing further traffic chaos on an already busy evening, with Auckland Transport advising motorists in the area to expect delays, even after the crash was clear of the road.

HEADS UP: As usual for a Friday before a #LongWeekend, NB traffic is HEAVY from Plimmerton to Puk Bay. #ExpectDelays of up to 15min. ^EL pic.twitter.com/eC5KrZGYt0 — NZTA Wellington (@NZTAWgtn) June 2, 2017

Traffic is heavy north of the capital and NZTA warns of delays of up to 30 minutes on State Highway 1 between Plimmerton and Pukerua Bay.

Long queues at the southbound Greenlane onramp are creating a choke point on the Southern Motorway as cars merge into already heavy traffic.

The Northern Motorway is heavy southbound at Tristram Ave.

NZTA said commuters should expect more delays northbound on the Northern Motorway tomorrow as Auckland rugby fans head to Whangarei to see the NZ Barbarians play against the British and Irish Lions.

#QueensBirthdayTraffic starting to build north of Puhoi, at Warkworth & Wellsford. Sthn Mwy is heavy in patches southbound from CBD ^LC — NZTA Akld & Nthlnd (@NZTAAkl) June 2, 2017

- NZ Herald