6:29pm Fri 2 June
Network
  ° 0 / ° 0   Loading…

Queen's Birthday holiday traffic chaos in Auckland, Wellington

Heavy traffic between Plimmerton and Pukerua Bay north of Wellington. Photo / via NZTA
Heavy traffic between Plimmerton and Pukerua Bay north of Wellington. Photo / via NZTA

Poor weather and multiple crashes on motorways around Auckland and Wellington are causing headaches for holidaymakers trying to escape the cities for the long weekend by adding to existing delays.

A crash on State Highway 58 near Judgeford which was blocking the westbound lane near the intersection with Mulhern Rd is now clear but NZTA says motorists should expect delays due to "significant" congestion in both directions.

One person in one of the vehicles involved has moderate injuries and another has minor injuries, a police spokeswoman said.

A lane on the South Western motorway at Walmsley Rd was partially blocked after a car and truck collision about 5.30pm.

The vehicles have now been moved off the road but NZTA said motorist should expect delays as traffic from Auckland Airport eases.

A serious crash was blocking lanes this afternoon on Royal Rd in Massey just before an onramp to the Northwestern Motorway causing further traffic chaos on an already busy evening, with Auckland Transport advising motorists in the area to expect delays, even after the crash was clear of the road.

HOW IS YOUR LONG WEEKEND TRIP PROGRESSING? SEND US AN EMAIL


Traffic is heavy north of the capital and NZTA warns of delays of up to 30 minutes on State Highway 1 between Plimmerton and Pukerua Bay.

Long queues at the southbound Greenlane onramp are creating a choke point on the Southern Motorway as cars merge into already heavy traffic.

The Northern Motorway is heavy southbound at Tristram Ave.

NZTA said commuters should expect more delays northbound on the Northern Motorway tomorrow as Auckland rugby fans head to Whangarei to see the NZ Barbarians play against the British and Irish Lions.


- NZ Herald

Get the news delivered straight to your inbox

Receive the day’s news, sport and entertainment in our daily email newsletter

SIGN UP NOW

© Copyright 2017, NZME. Publishing Limited

Assembled by: (static) on production bpcf02 at 02 Jun 2017 18:29:13 Processing Time: 26ms