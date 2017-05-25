5:54am Thu 25 May
Heavy fog blankets Auckland

Thick fog is shrouding Auckland this morning making it perilous on the city's roads.

Motorists are crawling along suburban streets and motorways barely unable to see more than a few metres ahead in the treacherous conditions.

Those using the motorway heading to work are being warned in big neon signs to take care with reduced visibility across the network.

Fog restrictions were also in place at Auckland Airport this morning but so far no flights have been affected.


MetService said there would be areas of fog about Auckland and the Waikato this morning that would clear to fine weather. However, showers were forecast after lunch for Auckland.

- NZ Herald

