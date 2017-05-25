Heavy fog blankets Auckland

Video will play in Play now Don't auto play

Thick fog is shrouding Auckland this morning making it perilous on the city's roads.

Motorists are crawling along suburban streets and motorways barely unable to see more than a few metres ahead in the treacherous conditions.

Those using the motorway heading to work are being warned in big neon signs to take care with reduced visibility across the network.

Fog restrictions were also in place at Auckland Airport this morning but so far no flights have been affected.

Fog at @AKL_Airport No delays or cancellations at this time. For latest flight information: https://t.co/YcGiDWOtvX or use iPhone app. — Auckland Airport (@AKL_Airport) May 24, 2017

MetService said there would be areas of fog about Auckland and the Waikato this morning that would clear to fine weather. However, showers were forecast after lunch for Auckland.

- NZ Herald