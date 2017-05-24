1:15pm Wed 24 May
Network
  ° 0 / ° 0   Loading…

Baker threatened by masked men who smashed way into Nelson artisan cafe

Add a comment
The Mapua Village Bakery was held up and a baker threatened early today.
The Mapua Village Bakery was held up and a baker threatened early today.

A woman preparing food at a bakery was threatened by masked men, one wielding a hammer, during a hold-up early today.

Three men smashed into the Mapua Village Bakery about 30km from Nelson at 3.30am.

Detective Senior Sergeant Craig Johnston said one man was armed with a hammer and another threatened to hurt the woman if she didn't hand over cash.

All three robbers had their faces covered.

Two shop tills containing an unknown amount of loose cash were stolen.

Johnston said the baker was shaken but uninjured.

He said it was not believed to be linked to an attempted robbery at a Main Rd store in Lower Moutere on Monday.

Police were keen to hear from anyone who had information about the robbery or knew who the robbers were.
  
They also wanted to hear from anyone who might have witnessed any other suspicious activity around the Mapua area recently.  

- NZ Herald

Get the news delivered straight to your inbox

Receive the day’s news, sport and entertainment in our daily email newsletter

SIGN UP NOW

Have your say

1200 characters left

By and large our readers' comments are respectful and courteous. We're sure you'll fit in well.
View commenting guidelines.

© Copyright 2017, NZME. Publishing Limited

Assembled by: (static) on production apcf04 at 24 May 2017 14:48:53 Processing Time: 39ms