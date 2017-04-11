Man who killed his 2-year-old stepson given 7-and-a-half year sentence

By - Hawkes Bay Today

A teenager who killed his 2-year-old step son has been sentenced in the High Court at Napier to seven-and-a-half years in prison.

Family members in the packed-out public gallery sobbed throughout the sentencing for Tamehana Huata.

The 19-year-old was found guilty in February of the manslaughter, and injuring with intent to injure his partner's son, Matiu Wereta.

The toddler died from critical head injuries, and had multiple bruises and three bite marks inflicted in less than an hour, at his Flaxmere home in October 2015.

Huata, who was 17 years old at the time, claimed the boy tripped over a towel, and catapulted into a small brick wall in the home.

Huata had pleaded not guilty to one charge of manslaughter and one of injuring with intent to injure the child.

Both the prosecution and defence agreed Matiu had died as a result of a serious head injury, but argued different cases as to how the head injury was caused.

The defence argued the multiple bruises, bite marks and fatal head injury were caused by Matiu tripping on a towel and accidentally falling into a brick wall.

The Crown contended Huata was "out of his depth" looking after the boy and inflicted the serious head injury.

The Crown also argued the unreasonability of the defence's scenario in which the numerous bruises, bite marks and the fatal head injury were all caused by the boy running into a brick wall and falling down two steps.