7:38pm Sat 11 March
Network
  ° 0 / ° 0   Loading…
Ophelia Buckleton
Ophelia Buckleton is a reporter for the Weekend Herald and Herald on Sunday.

Two people injured after harmful gas leak at Paraparaumu supermarket

Gas leaked from a freezer at Countdown supermarket in the Coastlands Shopping Centre this afternoon. Photo/Google Maps
Gas leaked from a freezer at Countdown supermarket in the Coastlands Shopping Centre this afternoon. Photo/Google Maps

Two people have complained of dizziness after inhaling a harmful gas leaking from a freezer at a supermarket in Paraparaumu.

Central Fire Service shift manager Murray Dunbar said emergency services were notified of a "refrigerant leak" at Countdown supermarket in the Coastlands Shopping Centre about 3.30pm.

Six people overcome from gas inhalation were treated by Wellington Free Ambulance staff at the scene and two patients complaining of dizziness were taken to Wellington Hospital in moderate condition.

A number of fire trucks and a specialist hazardous materials vehicle were at the scene.

Fire staff have since handed over to refrigeration contractors.

- NZ Herald

Read more by Ophelia Buckleton

Get the news delivered straight to your inbox

Receive the day’s news, sport and entertainment in our daily email newsletter

SIGN UP NOW

© Copyright 2017, NZME. Publishing Limited

Assembled by: (static) on production bpcf03 at 11 Mar 2017 20:26:03 Processing Time: 22ms