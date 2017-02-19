Delays expected on Auckland's Southern Motorway after two trucks crash

Two trucks have crashed on Auckland's Southern Motorway near the Bombay Hills.

The accident happened just after 11.05am.

A police spokeswoman said a logging truck and a freight truck had collided on the southbound lanes of the motorway between Ramarama and Bombay.

Two lanes were now blocked on the motorway and motorists were warned to expect delays from Ramarama.

Update: The lanes will be blocked fro some time, consider coming off at Drury or Ramarama & taking Grt Sth Rd ^LC https://t.co/hSen5xG6yg pic.twitter.com/27g1VnK7aB — NZTA Akld & Nthlnd (@NZTAAkl) February 19, 2017

Emergency services were headed to the crash.

Traffic was starting to build up, she said.

Cameras show long queues forming for kilometres in both southbound lanes of the motorway.

Fire Service northern shift manager Megan Ruru said neither driver was trapped in the crash.

- NZ Herald