11:56am Mon 20 February
Network
  ° 0 / ° 0   Loading…

Delays expected on Auckland's Southern Motorway after two trucks crash

Two trucks have crashed on Auckland's Southern Motorway near the Bombay Hills. Photo / NZTA
Two trucks have crashed on Auckland's Southern Motorway near the Bombay Hills. Photo / NZTA

Two trucks have crashed on Auckland's Southern Motorway near the Bombay Hills.

The accident happened just after 11.05am.

A police spokeswoman said a logging truck and a freight truck had collided on the southbound lanes of the motorway between Ramarama and Bombay.

DO YOU HAVE ANY PICS/VIDEOS? SEND THEM TO US

Two lanes were now blocked on the motorway and motorists were warned to expect delays from Ramarama.



Emergency services were headed to the crash.

Traffic was starting to build up, she said.

Cameras show long queues forming for kilometres in both southbound lanes of the motorway.

Fire Service northern shift manager Megan Ruru said neither driver was trapped in the crash.

- NZ Herald

Get the news delivered straight to your inbox

Receive the day’s news, sport and entertainment in our daily email newsletter

SIGN UP NOW

© Copyright 2017, NZME. Publishing Limited

Assembled by: (static) on production apcf03 at 20 Feb 2017 11:57:06 Processing Time: 26ms