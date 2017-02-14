Video will play in Play now Don't auto play

Never auto play

People have been forced to flee their homes as more properties are threatened from two destructive wildfires burning out of control on Christchurch's Port Hills.

Fire crews could only monitor the huge blazes on the Summit Hill Rd and Early Valley Rd overnight, which have already claimed a house and a number of sheds.

But now more homes are at risk as macrocarpa hedges lining properties on Early Valley Rd are in flames.

People had been evacuated to Tai Tapu School as firefighters attempted to limit damage to any more properties.

Fire Service southern communications manager Lyn Crosson said five fire engines and five tankers plus rural staff and the command unit were fighting the fire.

"We did lose one house last night and a couple of sheds and at this point we're just doing scene protection trying to make sure no other houses are affected in the fire."

Crosson said the Summit Rd fire had spread overnight claiming a forestry block.

"It is still burning. It has got into a plantation but no houses have been affected at this point in time."

She said both fire fronts were being monitored until daybreak when more crews would be back, including a number of helicopters, to extinguish the flames.

Both blazes had lit up the skyline and could be seen from all over Christchurch.

Continued below.

Related Content Video Watch: Houses under threat as wildfires rage on outskirts of Christchurch Your views: Readers letters' Ministry of Justice lip-sync video cost taxpayers $23k

The Port Hills still ablaze tonight ...a long night ahead for local fire crews. #bushfire #chch #fires pic.twitter.com/eHON5YWsuC — Sam Hoeflich (@Samm467) February 13, 2017

Crosson said although people had been evacuated there was no concern for public safety.

The Selwyn District Council last night opened an emergency evacuation centre at Tai Tapu School for those who had been forced to flee their homes.

The fire has also closed a number of roads in the area, including Dyers Pass Rd, Summit Rd, Old Tai Tapu Rd, Early Valley Rd and Holmeswood Rise.

Due to a major fire a number of local roads are CLOSED around the Port Hills. Details here: https://t.co/PBgtuZOOUA ^LT pic.twitter.com/fQvl8D66YR — NZTA Canterbury/WC (@NZTACWC) February 13, 2017

InHawke's Bay, firefighters were also waiting for first light to gauge fresh destruction from five fires burning out of control near Waimarama.

Yesterday the Hastings district was placed in a state of emergency as fires, fuelled by strong winds, burned across the region.

A Fire Service spokesman said crews were forced to observe the blazes overnight and it was not clear if any more properties had gone up in flames.

At least one home was razed by fire yesterday afternoon and more than 100 cars and two busloads of children were escorted out of the area.

There were now new concerns for residents near the fire zone with a forecast change in wind direction this morning. The Hastings District Council said the main concern was it could fan smouldering embers and push the fire front into a new direction.

The region remains under a strong wind watch with northwest gales expected to die down later this morning.

More firefighters would be travelling into the area to tackle the blaze on the ground and seven helicopters would use monsoon buckets to attack the fire from the air.

- NZ Herald