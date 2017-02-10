200 whales have stranded 11km away from yesterday's mass beaching

Video will play in Play now Don't auto play

Never auto play

Two hundred whales have beached themselves on Farewell Spit, 11km from the site of yesterday's mass stranding.

Department of Conservation area manager Andrew Lamason told Newstalk ZB DoC were informed of the second stranding spot shortly before 11am today.

"We've just heard a call come through from Coastguard of another 200 whales," he said.

The second area along Farewell Spit was about 11km from the area where more than 400 pilot whales beached yesterday in one of the country's worst ever mass strandings.

Volunteers were working desperately to save the 100-odd surviving creatures.

Hundreds more have already died.

Yesterday 100 whales were refloated at high tide, but 50 returned to the beach and restranded themselves.

A hundred whales were found this morning beached on Farewell Spit, but it was not immediately clear whether the whales had re-stranded or if they were different animals.

Whale rescue organisation Project Jonah said the discovery was made when volunteers returned to the beach at first light today.

Department of Conservation spokesman Herb Christophers said DoC was uncertain at this stage whether the 100 whales were the same creatures that were refloated yesterday at high tide.

"There are volunteers heading out to care for the whales on the beach, and keep them comfortable," he said.

Continued below.

Related Content 100 whales found beached at Farewell Spit this morning Video Watch: Whale stranding at Farewell Spit Rescuers return to save stranded whales

"A refloat attempt will be made on the high tide around 11.30am."

Whether it was successful or not would be known by 3pm.

Volunteers were now also dealing with the possibility of sharks in the water.

Officials were warning volunteers about the risks of sharks which attacked the whale carcases last night and fears they will be attracted to large amounts of blood in the water.

There are also concerns about stingrays in the water and fears the surviving whales could suffer blistering in the hot weather conditions today.

- NZ Herald