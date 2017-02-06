11:49am Tue 7 February
Man dies after Haumoana assault

Police cordoned off a section of the walkway near the mouth of Tukituki River, between Grange Rd North and Domain Rd, Haumoana after the man was found. Photo / Duncan Brown
A man found unconscious in Hawke's Bay on Monday died.

Police believe the 45-year-old man was assaulted before being found unconscious and have now launched a homicide investigation.

The man died from his injuries in Hawke's Bay Hospital.

A scene examination in the area of Domain Rd has been carried out and police would like to hear from anyone who may have seen the man in and around Grange Rd North and Domain Rd on the afternoon or evening of Sunday, February 5.

The victim is a local man, with long scraggly hair. He was wearing a long-sleeved red top and dark blue shorts when found.

Anyone with information is asked to call Hastings police on (06) 873 0500, call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

- NZ Herald

