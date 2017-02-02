4.9 earthquake in Bay of Plenty

A 4.9 magnitude quake has struck in the Bay of Plenty this evening.

GeoNet reported the shake as "moderate'' in intensity.

The quake was recorded at a depth of 39km and 15km south-west of Te Kaha.

The quake struck at 6.07pm.

By 6.15pm, more than 400 people had reported feeling it, via the GeoNet website.

Tonight's quake comes less than 24 hours after a 5.1 magnitude shake struck near Kaikoura last night.

It hit just before 11.30pm at a depth of 16km and was centred 10km north-east of Kaikoura.

More to come.

- NZ Herald