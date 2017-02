A 5.1 magnitude quake has struck north-east of Kaikoura late tonight.

GeoNet reported the earthquake at 11.23pm at a depth of 16km and 10km north-east of Kaikoura.

It had been labelled "moderate'' in strength, but has since been upgraded to "strong".

M5.1 quake causing moderate shaking near Kaikoura https://t.co/3z37cS4TpM — GeoNet (@geonet) February 1, 2017

- NZ Herald