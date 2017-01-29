AOS callout in Hamilton: 'There's snipers on every corner'

The Armed Offenders Squad tonight swarmed a Hamilton street where a man had reportedly run off with a shotgun.

Police cordoned the area around Maitland St in Frankton where the man had reportedly run down a driveway.

A police spokesman said at 9.20pm the cordon had been removed, but police continued to make inquiries in response to a report of a man having a firearm.

Earlier there were six police cars, a number of unmarked police cars, several officers, a large number of armed offenders squad members and police dogs are at the scene, Maitland St resident Brent Halpon said.​

"There's snipers on every corner. It's pretty intense."

Another Maitland St resident, Lizzie Pascoe, said she was told by police that the man ran off with a shotgun after being pulled over by police.

A Maitland St resident then called police saying there was a man with a shotgun in their backyard.

