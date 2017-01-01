Hundreds call 111 to report Mt Wellington blaze

Thousands of people witnessed a large scrub fire on Mt Wellington's volcanic cone last night.

The fire, which was extinguished by the Fire Service by 1am, is thought to have been started by New Year's Eve revellers lighting fireworks.

The blaze was eventually extinguished by 1am, without any damage to properties.

The fire started at about 11pm and resulted in hundreds of people calling 111 to report it.

David Roberts could see the blaze from his home and photographed the flames.

Once the fire had been put out he posted a tweet thanking the Fire Service.

"Well that's sorted. Job well done. Thanks @NZFireService."

A Fire Service spokeswoman said the cause of blaze was not under investigation.

Police confirmed that fire had not asked them to investigate nor had they indicated that they believed it was suspicious at this stage.

