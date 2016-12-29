Road toll at 13 after missing motorcyclist found dead near Mt Cook

An American motoryclist was found dead with his crashed motorbike two days after he left a hotel, and failed to turn up for work the next morning.

His death near Mt Cook brought the holiday road toll to 13.

American man, Lucas Sven Halgren, 24, who was working in New Zealand, was found dead on Tasman Valley Rd in the Mt Cook National Park yesterday afternoon.

Police had put out a public appeal for sightings of him about 4.30pm yesterday and then at 8.30pm said he'd been found, but did not say he was dead until this morning.

Halgren was last seen at 7pm on December 27 when he left the staff accommodation at the Hermitage on Mt Cook. He did not show up for work the following day.

Halgren was from the United States, but had lived and worked in New Zealand for some time.

The Serious Crash Unit was investigating but no other vehicles were believed to have been involved, police said.

The toll is now more than last year's entire holiday period five days before the official period comes to an end.

Continued below.

Related Content Cartoon: Who is next to leave Bill English's team? Gear Friday: Huawei Mate 9 Watch NZH Local Focus: How to make a cricket bat

Police said yesterday they were extremely disappointed with the grim holiday road toll, saying all the fatal crashes were avoidable.

National road policing manager Steve Greally said he was perplexed the toll has suddenly shot up in such a short time and concerned motorcyclists made up a third of the fatalities.

"It's horrific," said Greally.

"For whatever reason people seem to have left their common sense at home. I'm just not sure why.

"It doesn't matter how disappointed I am there, are families across New Zealand ripped apart by this."





Holiday road crash victims

• Lucas Sven Halgren, 24, was found dead on Tasman Valley Rd in the Mt Cook National Park yesterday afternoon.

• Scott Alexander Mackenzie, 37, died after a motorcycle crash in Cromwell at 6am yesterday.

• Andrew Reinders, 53, from Wellington, died in hospital on Wednesday after the car he was driving collided with a milk tanker in Hawera.

• A motorcyclist died in a crash at Pukerau, near Gore on December 27.

• Teenagers Cole Troy Hull, Samuel James Drost and Lily Frances Moore were killed in a crash near Leeston, early Monday. The car was being driven at high speed by an unlicensed 14-year-old boy, when it became airborne and smashed into a macrocarpa hedge, narrowly missing a concrete power pole.

• Motorcylist Jonathan Mark Sattrup, 25, of Dannevirke died at the scene after a collision with a car on Napier Rd in Ashhurst, Manawatu, on Boxing Day.

• Tyler Te Ruru Ahurei Davis, 2, was run over in a driveway in Te Kauwhata on Boxing Day. The toddler died on a public driveway, which meant the death is included in the official road toll.

• Lower Hutt man Clifford Irving, 66, was killed in a collision between a motorcycle and a ute on State Highway 2 in South Wairarapa on Christmas Day.

• A double fatality on Christmas Eve claimed the lives of Sione Taumalolo, 11, and Talita Moimoi, 33, when the bus they were in crashed down a 100m bank in Gisborne.

• The first fatality of the holiday period was Myung Wha Lim, 83, who died after being hit by a car in Takapuna on December 23.

The official holiday road period began at 4pm on December 23, and runs until 6am on January 4.

Last year's Christmas road toll was 12, from 244 reported injury crashes.

- NZ Herald