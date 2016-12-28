Five-year-old seriously injured at children's play facility

A 5-year-old boy has been seriously injured at a children's play facility in Auckland.

Police said they were alerted to the incident at East Tamaki's Bounce and Beyond at 12.20pm today.

The boy has been taken to hospital in a serious condition.

Police said they were continuing to gather information about the incident. There were no suspicious circumstances "at this stage" and the matter was being referred to Worksafe.

A Bounce and Beyond staff member told the Herald the company couldn't comment on what had happened as they were waiting for the WorkSafe investigation to finish.

Bounce and Beyond is an indoor inflatable playground which also caters for children's parties.

Bounce and Beyond was shut this afternoon following the incident.

The gates leading to the site's driveway were shut and a yellow police cordon was erected outside the building's entrance.

Two police officers could be seen in the entranceway and a third was stationed at the top of the drive.

The officer told the Herald no one on site was available to talk to media.

- NZ Herald