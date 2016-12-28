Drivers warned they will be breathtested when they leave Rhythm and Vines festival

Revellers at this year's Rhythm and Vines festival are being warned to expect to be breath-tested as they drive home after the event.

Thousands of people are starting to descend on Gisborne for the annual international music festival and police have issued safety advice to those attending to keep safe on the roads and be wary of pickpockets and drinking-spiking.

"If you are planning to drink at the festival and aren't camping, make reliable arrangements on how you're getting home," said Senior Sergeant Ross Smith.

"Keep in mind that if you're partying through the night, you won't be in a fit state to drive the next morning either."

Smith said revellers should also take precautions with their belongings. Campgrounds were easy targets for thieves and festivalgoers were warned to leave expensive jewellery, cameras, laptops and speakers at home.

They were also advised to turn on GPS tracking apps on cell phones, keep vehicles locked and all valuables out of sight.

"Keep your keys in a secure place, preferably on a lanyard or stitched into a pocket," said Smith.

"Having valuables stolen can put a dampener on your celebrations, so whenever you're away from your tent, take your valuables with you."

He warned people to be aware of pickpockets, as cellphones and wallets are easy fodder for criminals in a large crowd.

"Be aware of your belongings and where they are and make sure to turn on useful tools like the GPS tracking apps on your cell phones."

People should also watch their drinks and not accept any that they hadn't seen poured.

Smith said it was important everyone enjoy the festival but urged partygoers to look out for themselves and their mates.

"Stay with your friends throughout the evening and make a plan on what to do if you get separated."

The event, held at the Waiohika Estate, runs from tomorrow until December 31.

- NZ Herald