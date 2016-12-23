The curious case of the Alexandra gnome-giver strikes at Jo-Anne Ireland's place again

Gnome-land security may be required after an Otago woman has been gifted a small bearded intruder every Christmas for a decade.

Jo-Anne Ireland, from Alexandra, is not keen on the small garden-dwellers.

"I really don't like gnomes. I just think they're ugly looking things."

So, when she returned home after work 10 years ago to find a present from "Santa" by her door, and unwrapped it to find two brown garden gnomes, she was less than ecstatic.

After 10 years she has amassed 12 gnomes and the tradition continues.

"I've got another present from Santa this year, and I think I bloody know what it is."



Ireland suspects the perpetrator knows she is not one to discard a gift.

"I put them in the garden, but I hide them where no one can see. I think whoever it is knows I don't like them, but that I will keep looking after them."

Her desire to find the culprit has led to some yuletide forensics, but so far she hasn't tracked him or her down.

"The first couple of years I kept my Christmas cards. I'd line them all up and try and match the writing. But it's always in the same caps writing."

Continued below.

Related Content Cartoons by legendary NZ Herald cartoonist Sir Gordon Minhinnick go under the hammer Gear Friday: Google Chromecast Ultra Watch NZH Local Focus: Change their iPad for a real pad

The wrapping paper has also yielded no clues and she is left with few solid suspects.

"At first I thought it might be my husband Alan, but I ruled him out because I know he would have let it slip.

"Then I thought it was my dearest friend Sue, but she is adamant it's not her."

The most annoying part is not knowing who is behind the gnomes, she says.

However, her distaste for the terracotta terrors is no indicator of her feelings towards the holiday.

"I love Christmas. I look forward to Christmas from Boxing Day onwards. In my heart it's Christmas every day."

But, if the holiday bandit does slip up, she knows exactly what she will do.

"Wrap them all back up in a big bow, and give them all back to them."

- Otago Daily Times