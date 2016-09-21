Man crushed after van crashes into house

A man has been rushed to hospital after being crushed between a van and a house in Auckland this afternoon.

The 37-year-old man was taken to Auckland Hospital in a serious condition a short time ago, a St John Ambulance spokesman said.

It came after firefighters worked for around 30 minutes to free the man, after he became trapped between a van and a house on Bonito Place, Bayview, on Auckland's North Shore, shortly before 3.30pm.

Two ambulances were sent to the scene.

Police senior sergeant James Bothamley said the man, in his 30s, reverse parked in his driveway.

The van rolled forward and he tried to jump back inside to stop it, but did not make it.

He ended up pinned against the wall of a neighbouring house, half inside the vehicle, and underneath a deck, Bothamley said.

"A resident of one of the houses here has come home and reversed a van into his driveway.

"He has attempted to jump into the driver's seat to stop the van and hasn't quite made it and ended up trapped under the deck of a neighbouring house."

One resident said it appeared someone had taken the handbrake off the van, and it slid down the hill into the house.

The man wasn't at home at the time, but said he arrived back to all the commotion.

He was unsure whether it was the driver of the van who had been trapped, or someone else who had run out to try to stop the vehicle.

A teenage girl was home when the van hit her home, and said it felt like "an earthquake".

Earlier, the Fire Service said firefighters were using rescue equipment in an effort to free the man.

"We're using rescue gear to try to get him out."

No-one was believed to be trapped inside the vehicle.

Two ambulances and two fire trucks, as well as a number of police cars are outside the house.

Tape is being hung across a driveway on the quiet cul de sac, and a number of residents are out on the street.

A cordon has been put in place near the end of the street.

The driveway that is cordoned off appears to be steep, as a lot of the houses are built into the hill.

- NZ Herald