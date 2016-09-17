Heavy rain warnings in place as wet weather hits the country

Heavy rain warnings have been issued around the country as a wet weather moves across New Zealand this weekend.

A wet south easterly air stream moves across the centre of the country, bringing with it wet weather and rain.

A front is moving into the lower North Island this morning, bringing with it heavy rain warnings for much of the western part of the country, according to MetService.

Aucklanders are in for a day of rain, with some heavy falls this afternoon.

Northeasterlies will become strong in the morning, gusting 90km/h in exposed places, according to MetService.

Today's temperature in the Auckland region will reach a high of 18 C.

A heavy rain warning is in force for Westland, Buller, northwest Nelson, the Richmond and Bryant Range, also the Marlborough Sounds, Tararua Range and Mt Taranaki, and a severe weather watch is in place for Taranaki, Kapiti Horowhenua, Wellington, and Wairarapa.

Strong north to northwest winds were expected in Wellington and southern Wairarapa overnight and into this morning, MetService reported.

In Auckland, more showers are due tomorrow some heavy. Rain and strong westerlies will ease later in the day.

Continued below.

And on Monday Aucklanders will see the sun again, with early showers predicted to clear as southwesterlies die off.

Northland will see rain becoming widespread this morning, according to MetService, with heavy falls easing to a few showers this evening.

Tomorrow showers will ease, with fresh easterlies becoming fine on Monday.

In Hamilton, Bay of Plenty and Hawkes Bay, heavy rain, blustery northwesterlies and a high of between 16 C and 17 C is predicted today, with more of the same tomorrow, and rain clearing on Monday.

Wellington can expect heavy rain with strong northerlies gusting 100 km/h at first, gradually easing with southerlies developing this evening, MetService reports.

Tomorrow, heavy rain will ease later in the day, and Monday will see a few showers with southerly winds and a high of 11 C.

Further south, the Nelson region will see heavy rain about the western ranges, clearing for a time around midday with gradually turning southwest. Tomorrow and Monday the area will see cloudy periods with a few showers and light winds.

Meanwhile, the sun is out in Christchurch, with a few showers forecast to develop tomorrow, clearing Monday, MetService reports.

And Dunedin is mostly fine today, with a high of 18 C with cloud and showers developing this evening continuing tomorrow before clearing on Monday.

- NZ Herald