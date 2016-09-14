Hamilton man killed in freak Aussie skateboarding accident

A Kiwi man has died after a freak skateboarding accident in Perth.

Hendrix Hayward, whose family told the Herald he was originally from Hamilton, was riding a skateboard along Heathfield Drive, in the city's northern suburbs, on Saturday when he grabbed on to the back of a maroon Toyota Camry, the West Australian reported.

Western Australian police said the driver of the Toyota noticed Hayward fall and stopped the car.

Landsdale mother Deanna Fogliani was reversing out of her drive when she saw the 23-year-old lying on her lawn in the recovery position with people tending to him.

She ran inside and returned with water, towels and gauze, the paper reported.

Hayward was unconscious but still breathing. He had grazes on his arms and legs and a big lump above his eyebrow.

He was taken to Royal Perth Hospital but his life support was turned off yesterday.

His death had sent friends and whanau of Hayward into shock and disbelief.

A family member, who did not want to be named, told the Herald Hayward "loved his family, was the life of the party, helpful, and never complained".

"He didn't have a bad bone in his body."

Hayward had moved to Perth following his sisters. His mother moved over soon after.

Hayward's sister, Mata, wrote on Facebook last night that her heart was "absolutely crushed".

"Your life was cut short and I would do anything to have you back with me at home," she said.

"I feel so empty behind this smile that I have to put on."

Mata wrote that her brother had suffered a "major head injury which the doctors can't surgically help him" on Saturday. However, they had to make the heartbreaking decision of turning off his life support yesterday.

Another relation wrote on Facebook that he was simply lost for words after hearing of his death.

"I didn't want to open my fb [Facebook] to see what has happend [sic]...and i'm shattered guttered and stuned.......this world has lost a great and a amazing person...who was full of life and a very well respected man! a true and pure man!!! Allwaes ready and keen to live life to the fullest!!!"

Another wrote that she was "absolutely heart broken, too soon and so sudden".

"I always had visions of you creating your own little cheeky off springs henny. Still in disbelief, feeling very numb and helpless, everything is such a blur. Many memories I'll for ever hold close to my heart."

The driver of the Toyota, believed to have been known to Hayward, is helping police with inquiries.

- NZ Herald