Schoolgirls fight at McDonald's leads to emergency services call out

Two 13-year-old schoolgirls 'had a scrap'' at McDonald's Restaurant in George St yesterday afternoon, police said.

A girl sustained minor injuries and was taken by ambulance to Dunedin Hospital, St John spokesman Ian Henderson said.

An ambulance was called just after 3pm after the alleged assault of a teenage girl at the restaurant.

A police spokeswoman said the two girls were taken to Dunedin Police Station and spoken to by officers.

Last week in Auckland there was a mass brawl inside another fast food outlet.

Up to 80 students used knives, chairs and pieces of wood in a fight that spilled from an Auckland street into a KFC restaurant.

Terrified staff had to lock themselves inside businesses on Massey Rd, Mangere, while others watched in horror as students received injuries bad enough to draw blood.

Five people were arrested by police, who had to send 13 units to subdue the crowds shortly after 5pm last Monday.

Two teens have been charged following the KFC brawl and two 15-year-olds have been referred to youth aid.

- Otago Daily Times