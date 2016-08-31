Kiwi dies after four-storey fall from Bangkok balcony

A New Zealand tourist plummeted four storeys to his death following a night of drinking with friends in Thailand.

The body of Dunedin man Ross Anthony Mobbs, 30, was found by hotel workers on the terrace of the Chillax Resort, a five-store building in Bangkok's Phra Nakon district, near the popular backpacker centre Khao San Rd.

"There was nothing we could do, " Deputy investigator Pol Capt Utai Wangtan told Thai media. "He was already dead."

Wangtan said the incident had been reported about 11.50pm on Monday (early Tuesday, NZT).

"Mr Mobbs had been drinking with three of his friends in room 420 on the fourth floor," Pol Capt Utai told Manager Online.

He called it a night and decided to return to own room, 422.

But instead of using the door, Mr Mobbs climbed over the railing of a balcony. Mr Mobbs lost grip and was no longer able to pull himself up.

Police are now trying to reconstruct the events based on Mr Mobbs' friend's testimonies. A thorough medical examination has been scheduled to confirm the cause of death. The New Zealand Embassy has been notified of the accident.

