The Warriors are close to adding another signing to their roster for next season after making an offer for Gold Coast Titans forward Agnatius Paasi.

The 25-year-old former Warrior has recently been sighted in Auckland and despite being contracted to the Titans through until the end of 2018, is believed to be seeking a release on compassionate grounds to allow him to move back to New Zealand.

The Herald understands the Warriors yesterday tabled a two-year offer to Paasi's agent and both parties are close to agreeing to a deal that would see him join former Gold Coast teammate Leivaha Pulu at the Penrose-based club.

The Warriors interest in Paasi comes after the club considered numerous recruitment options to bolster their forward depth and experience - including off-contract Cronulla Sharks front-rower Sam Tagataese.

Advertisement

The Warriors were keen on Tagataese but the 30-year-old was only available for one season, while Paasi is seen as a better value for money buy with greater upside in his development.

Paasi's presence will heat up competition for spots in the Warriors pack, with fellow new signings Adam Blair, Tohu Harris and Pulu, joining the likes of existing forwards James Gavet, Sam Lisone, Albert Vete, Simon Mannering, Bunty Afoa and rookie Isaiah Papali'i.

The versatile prop, back-rower or lock came through the ranks at the Warriors and made his NRL debut against the Brisbane Broncos late in the 2014 season, before joining the Titans on a modest train and trial deal in 2015.

Impressive form saw him rewarded with a contract extension and he was a standout performer at the 2016 NRL Auckland Nines, where he was named in the Team of the Tournament, and he didn't miss a match all year, playing 25 games for the Gold Coast.

But after undergoing shoulder surgery over the off-season, the injury continued to affect him this year when he was sidelined for two months, before he returned to make 11 appearances - including his 50th first grade match.

On Tuesday, the Warriors confirmed the signing of Kiwis international and versatile outside back Peta Hiku on a three-year deal, after fellow New Zealand test player Gerard Beale also signed a three-year contract last month.

Meanwhile, Warriors CEO Cameron George insists the club is yet to confirm who will fill the touted Director of Football role, after recent reports linked former Warrior Motu Tony to the job.

The 36-year-old is returning to New Zealand from the UK after a successful stint as recruitment manager for Hull FC, but the Herald understands the Warriors are in talks with a couple of other interested parties.

"Announcements around our football department will occur over the next couple of weeks but at this stage we haven't appointed anyone to the proposed Football Director role," said George.

"Motu I understand is relocating back to New Zealand but he certainly hasn't been signed by the club in any capacity.

"Not to say that he wouldn't be in the picture but right at this point in time he hasn't been signed at all to the club."