Belief, not hope, drives New Zealand Warriors

A sense of genuine belief - rather than blind hope - will drive the Warriors to success in 2017.

That was the underlying message from the club's season launch in Auckland on Wednesday morning, where managing director Jim Doyle and coach Stephen Kearney gave their vision for the year ahead, while star recruit Kieran Foran spoke publicly for the first time.

It was an understated affair at Sky City theatre, which was appropriate, as the Warriors realise they have over promised and under delivered across the last five seasons.

There was no shouting from the rooftops, nor talk of big goals, as happened last year when senior figures outlined their expectations of a top four finish.

However, there is a quiet confidence that things will be different this season, and the team will finally deliver on their undoubted potential.

"We want to get better every day, keep learning and keep improving," said Shaun Johnson.

"If we have that attitude every day I'm confident we will be there at the business time of year."

Doyle was frank, admitting the disappointment from falling short in 2016.

He labelled the coaching quartet of Stephen Kearney, Andrew McFadden, Stacey Jones and Steve MacNamara as the "best coaching team in the NRL" and said that Kearney has taken things to another level, driving players to achieve standards and a work ethic that they never have had before.

Kearney talked mainly of getting the processes right, even down to the minutiae eating well and getting enough sleep, and then "Saturday afternoons will take care of itself".

Several players were interviewed, including Johnson, Albert Vete and Nathaniel Roache but Foran was of most interest.

He spoke to MC Jenny-May Clarkson for just over two minutes, in his first public interview since he signed for the club.

Foran looked relaxed, and was genuine in his comments that the move to Auckland was the right one.

"It's been great," said Foran. "It's a breath of fresh air actually. I needed it. It's great to get out of Sydney and come home around extended family and just get back to my roots. Just being around big love and to start fresh at a new club."

The 26-year-old had earlier mixed and mingled with sponsors and high profile guests, including government ministers, and looked at ease.

Along with Foran's interview, Doyle's final words on Wednesday stuck in the mind.

"In the past we have been very, very hopeful," Doyle told the audience. "We've stood here, hopeful that we have the right team, and hopefully they will get us into the finals and hopefully they'll go even further."

"This year it is not about hope," added Doyle. "It's about belief. We believe we have the right coaching staff, the right support staff and we have definitely got the right roster. 2017 is an exciting time to be part of the Warriors."

Here's hoping. ​

