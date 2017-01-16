Wing spot best fit for Warriors utility Tui Lolohea

NZ Warriors utility Tuimoala Lolohea has finally resigned himself to playing on the wing under new coach Stephen Kearney.

Speculation has raged over Lolohea's future, after he seemed to fall out of favour towards the end of the last NRL season and was not selected for the NZ Kiwis' Four Nations campaign.

With Kiwis international Kieran Foran recruited to partner Shaun Johnson in the halves and Roger Tuivasa-Sheck returning from injury to fill the fullback spot, Lolohea's options are limited.

"I've had a lot of conversation with Mooks [Kearney] about what's going to happen," he confirmed today. "It's probably the best option for me and the team at the moment, so I'm pretty happy with it.

"I want to stay in a position where I can learn from tranings and get better."

Lolohea admitted he was initially reluctant to think of himself as a specialist winger, where the Warriors are already well served by veteran Manu Vatuvei and national team rookie David Fusitu'a, although the latter may have found a home in the centres.

"A little bit, but at the end of the day, it's what's best for the team and I finally told myself that it's all good," said Lolohea.

"Other positions that I wanted to play have some players in them, but [Kearney] says I've got some skills to play in the wing."

Lolohea admitted he had enjoyed the first pre-season under Kearney, despite the uncertainty over his future.

"A lot has changed, a lot of people around the club have changed, there's a lot of knowledge around the club and I feel like the boys have come a lot closer.

"I feel like I've been able to be myself and had a lot of fun during this pre-season. I know there's been a lot going on, but I've actually enjoyed this pre-season quite a bit.

"If we can take this into the season, stay close together, I think this will be a positive for us."

- NZ Herald