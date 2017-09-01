All Whites 6 Solomon Islands 1

Start planning for Wellington in November, as New Zealand is one step closer to the 2018 World Cup.

The All Whites did the job tonight, with a 6-1 win over the Solomon Islands, though the margin could have been even greater, with several other gilt edged opportunities.

Captain Chris Wood delivered on all the recent hype with a superb hat-trick, while Ryan Thomas sparkled again on home soil, with a delightful strike and a hand in several goals.

It was a mostly one sided affair, though the Solomons created a couple of decent chances, and captain Henry Fa'arodo tucked away their second half penalty with aplomb.

But the result means the All Whites have all but progressed, with the away leg in Honiara to come on Tuesday. It will be an extremely different proposition, with a hostile crowd and unforgiving temperatures, but this New Zealand side will have the wherewithal to complete the job.

Once they do, they will play the fifth placed South American team in November in a two legged playoff for the final ticket to Russia. Argentina currently occupy that spot - after a 0-0 draw in Uruguay today - but any one of seven teams could come to Wellington, as there are only five points between Colombia in second (25 points) and Ecuador in eighth (20 points).

After all the hype, and the focus on him over the last two fortnights since his move into the English Premier League, it was almost inevitable Wood opened the scoring. After an uncertain start for the home side, the 25-year-old's clinical finish in the 18th minute settled the nerves. It was a touch fortunate, as a Thomas shot was deflected into his path, but the Burnley striker's left food finish was unerringly.

The second was even better. An unfortunate slip by a defender sent him clear, but his chipped finish - reminiscent of Eric Cantona in his pomp - was sublime. It was also an illustration of his confidence at the moment, after a career season and a move to the biggest league in the world.

He capped things off with a 25 yard free kick in injury time, for the first All Whites hat trick since 2012.

But Wood is not just flash; he works hard - tracking back to win the ball near his own penalty area at one point - and invariably finds the right pass.

Thomas also looked a class above, having a hand in the first three goals, and dispatching the fourth with precision.

But despite the goals, the All Whites were profligate in the first half; Kosta Barbarouses and Thomas missed open goals, Michael Boxall fluffed a close range header as the home side could have been out of sight.

Those misses looked costly after Fa'arodo's spot kick in the 53rd minute, which came from a mistimed challenge from Deklan Wynne on Benjamin Totori. It was the first goal New Zealand had conceded against an Island team in more than a year, since a Roy Krishna penalty for Fiji in the 2016 Nations Cup.

That added to the tension for the 10,230 strong crowd, though angst was settled when Thomas found the net two minutes later.

For the next period New Zealand was continually frustrated, as the visitors constantly managed to get bodies in the way, until McGlinchey's delightful free kick from the edge of the area, which dipped perfectly into the top left corner of the net.

Aside from Wood and Thomas, Storm Roux looked good on his return to the fold and McGlinchey had a busy night. James Musa - in his first international match since 2014 - was impressive in a second half cameo and Boxall marshalled the defence well.

New Zealand 6 (C Wood 3, K Barbarouses, R Thomas, M McGlinchey)

Solomon Islands 1 (H Fa'arodo (pen))

Halftime: 3-0