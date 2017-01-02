Legendary BBL security guard steals show again at Adelaide

A security guard, who lit up the internet earlier this summer, was up to his old tricks, as the Adelaide Strikers beat the Sydney Sixers in Big Bash League cricket on Saturday night.

Vikas Chhikara impressed the Adelaide Oval crowd before Christmas, when he barely raised a sweat, taking a catch off the bat of former test opener Joe Burns who, playing for the Brisbane Heat, hooked fast bowler Kane Richardson over the boundary for six.

Keeping an eye on the crowd while sitting on his chair, Chhikara didn't have to move, as the ball hit him straight on the chest. He showed clean hands to take an easy catch, but the most surprising thing about the play was how nonchalant he was when he swallowed the pill.

He just casually lobbed the ball back in the field of play, his facial expression barely changed at all and he just gave a brief thumbs up to the crowd.

Chhikara can thank his new-found internet stardom for giving him the chance to shine on the big stage yet again in Saturday's clash.

In the innings break, he took part in a catching competition and showed off those safe hands of his once again.

This time, his effort was even more impressive, as he took an overhead grab before tumbling to the turf.

"Look at the big man," said Channel 10 commentator Mark Howard. "He goes back with it, takes it and hits the deck.

"The head hits the ground, the bum's in the air and 50,000 Adelaideans are right on board with this man."

Chimed fellow commentator and former Australia wicketkeeper Adam Gilchrist: "That is gold."

- news.com.au