Whanganui District Council's Youth Committee is looking seven new members. Project support officer, Nicole Grey, says the age range of applicants should be between 12 and 24.

"With the number of spaces currently available on the committee the focus will be on rebuilding to ensure we are the place to find information, resources and connections for all things relating to young people in Whanganui."

The committee's focus is on consulting, networking, being present in the community and

submitting to the council.

"Applicants need to have a wide range of interests, be confident in expressing opinions and have three to four hours a week to devote to the committee," says Grey.

"We haven't had any over-18s on the committee for a while so we are particularly keen to recruit members in the 18-24 age group. We're looking for a diverse range of people with mana, influence and a variety of connections."

Councillor appointee to the Youth Committee, James Barron, says giving rangatahi funds to invest and a direct voice at the council table attributes the trust and value council gives to youth empowerment.

"I'm stoked to be a part of seeing the Youth Committee grow and develop, speaking in both words and an example for the diversity and energy of Whanganui's youth and future."

Applications close at 5pm on Friday, March 13.

For more information, visit https://www.whanganui.govt.nz/Your-Council/Council-Committees/Youth-Committee/Apply-Online