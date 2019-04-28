

Thousands turned up for a good look at more than 300 classic cars that rolled into central Whangārei and enjoy music during the annual Repco Rod and Custom Club Rev Up fundraiser.

Cameron St became petrol head heaven on Saturday as the classic cars and motorbikes from Warkworth and further south as well as from the Far North lined up for the public.

Also on display were 10 "more than average looking" push bikes and two bands playing under mostly clear skies.

Some of the cars that lined up along Rathbone St during the fundraiser.

An estimated 6000 people turned up at Rathbone St where the cars and motorbikes lined up and along Cameron St to enjoy the music.

It was the third year the club organised the fundraiser and all proceeds from Saturday will go to the Whangārei Youth Space.

Dennis Ogle, centre, came all the way from Kaeo to look at vintage cars and enjoy two bands playing in central Whangārei.

In 2017, the club chose to donate proceeds to the Northland Rescue Helicopter while the Whangarei Women's Refuge was chosen last year.

One of the organisers of Saturday's fundraiser, David Seymour, said about 70 cars and motorbikes were driven from Warkworth and further south while a few dozen came down from the Far North.

Rock and Roll dancers Brianna Harwood, left, Renee Hayes and Nathan Calver added plenty of colour to the day.

Organisers sold branded caps and T-shirts, ran quick fire raffles and collected donation during the car and motorbike show.

Seymour said they expected to raise about $15,000 towards the cause.

"We're extremely happy with how things went and how much we expect to raise. It's a fantastic result. There seems to be growing support based on what we've done in the last couple of years and we'd like to think we can do it again next year," Seymour said.

A black Ford GT 40 replica was among more than 300 various cars the public got a chance to look at.

He said it was very well having sponsors and support from the Whangārei District Council but without car and motorbike owners supporting the event, there wouldn't be a show.

Northern Advocate chief photographer John Stone was at the show and captured these images.