Womad all go

This weekend's WOMAD 2020 event in New Plymouth is proceeding as planned, with organisers following the advice of the Ministry of Health on coronavirus. The Ministry does not propose altering arrangements for public events nationwide, but WOMAD organisers advise people who feel unwell to stay home. WOMAD NZ is working with local, provincial and national agencies to ensure a safe event and will continue to monitor the situation closely and provide updates as necessary.

Rurawhe confirmed

Incumbent MP Adrian Rurawhe has been reconfirmed as the Labour Party's candidate for Te Tai Hauāuru for this year's general election. Rurawhe has held the seat for the past two terms after winning it back from the Māori Party in 2014. Former Rangitikei district councillor Soraya Peke-Mason will be the Labour Party's candidate for Rangitīkei.

Guide dog appeal

Blind Low Vision NZ Guide Dogs volunteers will be out with their red bibs and donation buckets for this year's Red Puppy Appeal street collection on March 13-14. The organisation, formerly called the Blind Foundation, breeds and trains about 100 puppies a year but only the best graduate as guide dogs. The service is completely funded by public donations. As well as contributing through the street appeal, donations can also be made online at guidedogs.org.nz

READ MORE:

• Call goes out for Whanganui collectors for Blind Foundation's annual Red Puppy Appeal

• Whanganui high school students get behind Blind Foundation's Red Puppy Appeal

• Hot bikkies sweet way to help Blind Foundation

• Appealing puppies guided into new job



Advertisement

Volunteers wanted

New Zealand researchers are looking for 3500 volunteers to take part in an investigation of the part genetics play in eating disorders. Volunteers need to be over 16 and have experienced anorexia, bulimia or binge eating. For more information go to www.edgi.nz or email edgi@otago.ac.nz.

Farms awards evening

Horizons Region farmers whose land use is respectful of the environment will be celebrated at the Ballance Farm Environment Awards in Palmerston North on March 19. The occasion begins at 6.30pm at the Awapuni Racecourse. For more information contact Stella Rackham at horizons@bfea.org.nz or ring 027 419 7587.

Local news on Facebook

Don't forget to check out the

for breaking news, community info and local events. Plus we'll keep you updated with the best stories from our team of local journalists.

News on the go

Get your Whanganui news on the go with the new NZ Herald app. Available through the Apple App store and Google Play, the app features first-class local, national and international journalism. You can also personalise it to display local weather, and choose to receive news alerts from the Whanganui Chronicle as well as the latest national news, sport, politics and business.